Bringing your business stories to life



Looking for the next step in developing your marketing strategy? Using promotional videos lets your customers know who you are and what you offer, and is a powerful tool for getting your business known.



As part of our process, we sit down with you to create your narrative, and to identify key messages you want to share with your customer base. We then create storyboards, and consult with designers and writers, to make your business story come to life.



We offer a free consultation to discuss how we can help you develop your own business narrative.



Select Videos Types of videos we offer



Short and punchy

A 1–2 minute promotional video, designed to draw attention to your company



The showcase

A 2–5 minute explainer video, showcasing your service or products in more detail



A deeper dive

A 3–10 minute discussion or interview, on a subject around your business



Who we are

As experienced broadcast and corporate producers, we are experts in producing videos that tell your story, and will impress your customers.



OVER 30 YEARS OF BROADCASTING EXPERIENCE



5 Star Films was launched by Bernard Walton, a former BBC Executive Producer and founder of Aqua Vita Films Ltd, an award-winning TV production company established in 2004.



5 STAR FILMS wouldn’t be the same without the hard work and execution of our talented cast and crew. Our team includes some of the industry’s best and brightest; people who are striving to find new ways to tell a story and challenge their abilities.



We have worked with Sir David Attenborough, Jonathan Dimbleby, Magnus Magnusson, Robin Gibb (Bee Gees), Dame Diana Rigg and many others.



With extensive experience in interviews for business clients, we have worked on projects such as HLTV, a channel on personal investments for Hargreaves Lansdown, and PharmaTelevision for PharmaVentures.





The Best Talent

Dr Bernard Walton, Creative Director

Our services



FREE 1-hour consultation about your campaign .

We provide planning, scripting and preparing the video to ensure your message is clear and fits with your wider marketing strategy and within your budget.



We can provide professional presenters and interviewers with broadcast journalism skills .



W sourcing the right filming location to fit your needs and budget. We can also use stunning stock clips to add value to your final production.



We can provide a full recording or live stream your video, either from a TV studio or on a location of your choice.

We edit and finalise your video to a highest broadcast standard .

Delivering and uploading your video to an internet site.



Consulting We give you a free consultation on your video when we discuss the various options that you have. Branding We take a look at your branding which focuses on the various qualities of your business and how we can start creating the script and final look of the film Storytelling We then take it to the next level of writing the script which includes locations and the kind of cinematography needed. Filming This is when we make the film and then take to it post production for editing and delivery

Sample Videos

Bespoke interview training

Now is time to prepare yourself to be in front of the camera with one-day's coaching to make sure you shine on screen.



We provide bespoke interview training with an experienced broadcast producer/director, to ensure you perform at your very best. Training is from as little as £249 (+VAT) for a one-day's coaching.

In our Exclusive Members Only section there is also a FREE video with some essential tips that will help you get ready for a TV interview.



CONTACT US